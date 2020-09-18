Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: SSR Mining (SSRM) and Lundin Gold (OtherFTMNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SSR Mining (SSRM) and Lundin Gold (FTMNF) with bullish sentiments.

SSR Mining (SSRM)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Thompson from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining, with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.5% and a 70.7% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SSR Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.62, representing a 34.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$36.00 price target.

Lundin Gold (FTMNF)

National Bank analyst John Sclodnick upgraded Lundin Gold to Buy yesterday and set a price target of C$14.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sclodnick is ranked #1477 out of 6947 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lundin Gold with a $11.84 average price target, which is a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$14.00 price target.

