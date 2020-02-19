Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI), Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) and Concho Resources (CXO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI), Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) and Concho Resources (CXO).

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

Evercore ISI analyst James West maintained a Buy rating on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.49.

According to TipRanks.com, West is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 35.0% success rate. West covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oceaneering International, Baker Hughes Company, and Pacific Drilling SA.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.33, a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nexa Resources SA (NEXA)

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera maintained a Hold rating on Nexa Resources SA yesterday and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.7% and a 32.6% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nexa Resources SA with a $9.24 average price target, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

Concho Resources (CXO)

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson maintained a Buy rating on Concho Resources today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 39.6% success rate. Richardson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Antero Resources, Devon Energy, and Murphy Oil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concho Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.82, representing a 34.7% upside. In a report released today, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.