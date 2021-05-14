Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Silgan Holdings (SLGN), Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) and Lundin Gold (OtherFTMNF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Silgan Holdings (SLGN), Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) and Lundin Gold (FTMNF).

Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde reiterated a Buy rating on Silgan Holdings today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.48, close to its 52-week high of $44.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 71.0% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silgan Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.63, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

In a report released today, Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital assigned a Hold rating to Turquoise Hill Resources, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 62.5% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Turquoise Hill Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.41, a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Macquarie also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$24.00 price target.

Lundin Gold (FTMNF)

BMO Capital analyst Brian Quast reiterated a Buy rating on Lundin Gold today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.60, close to its 52-week high of $10.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Quast is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 54.4% success rate. Quast covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Newcrest Mining, Eldorado Gold, and Argonaut Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lundin Gold with a $12.93 average price target, implying a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$14.00 price target.

