Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Sierra Metals (SMTS) and Fire & Flower Holdings (OtherFFLWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sierra Metals (SMTS) and Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) with bullish sentiments.

Sierra Metals (SMTS)

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Metals, with a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 42.4% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Allegiant Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Metals with a $3.94 average price target.

Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Fire & Flower Holdings received a Buy rating from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.03.

Keywood has an average return of 51.8% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #298 out of 7358 analysts.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.38, a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Echelon Wealth Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.75 price target.

