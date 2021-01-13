Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW), Roxgold (OtherROGFF) and Franco Nev (FNV)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW), Roxgold (ROGFF) and Franco Nev (FNV).

Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda maintained a Buy rating on Sibanye Stillwater on January 11 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.35, close to its 52-week high of $17.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Anglogold Ashanti, Anglo American, and Gold Fields.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sibanye Stillwater is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report issued on January 11, Wayne Lam from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold, with a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.19.

Lam has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Lam is ranked #2338 out of 7210 analysts.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.06.

Franco Nev (FNV)

In a report issued on January 11, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Franco Nev, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $127.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.1% and a 47.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Franco Nev with a $148.31 average price target, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$210.00 price target.

