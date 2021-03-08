Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) and Ivanhoe Mines (OtherIVPAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) and Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) with bullish sentiments.

Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda maintained a Buy rating on Sibanye Stillwater on March 5 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.51, close to its 52-week high of $20.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 54.9% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Anglogold Ashanti, Gold Fields, and FRESNILLO.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sibanye Stillwater is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF)

In a report issued on March 5, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ivanhoe Mines, with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.16, close to its 52-week high of $6.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 61.0% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Ivanhoe Mines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.43.

