Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Great Bear Resources (OtherGTBAF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Great Bear Resources (GTBAF).

Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

In a report issued on October 5, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Sandstorm Gold, with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.23.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 68.3% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sandstorm Gold with a $12.14 average price target, implying a 66.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $8.00 price target.

Great Bear Resources (GTBAF)

In a report issued on February 4, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Great Bear Resources and a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.77.

MacKenzie has an average return of 103.5% when recommending Great Bear Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is ranked #436 out of 7141 analysts.

Great Bear Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.65, a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Eight Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

