Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Royal Gold (RGLD), Torex Gold Resources (OtherTORXF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Royal Gold (RGLD), Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

Royal Gold (RGLD)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Royal Gold, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $132.86, close to its 52-week high of $139.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.33, a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Torex Gold Resources, with a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.24, close to its 52-week high of $17.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Pan American Silver, and SilverCrest Metals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Torex Gold Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.69, which is a 51.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.50 price target.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

RBC Capital analyst Melissa Oliphant maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Gold Royalties yesterday and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.20.

Oliphant has an average return of 7.9% when recommending Osisko Gold Royalties.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliphant is ranked #1531 out of 6806 analysts.

Osisko Gold Royalties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.46, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.50 price target.

