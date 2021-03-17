Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Royal Gold (RGLD), Stella-Jones (OtherSTLJF) and Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Royal Gold (RGLD), Stella-Jones (STLJF) and Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) with bullish sentiments.

Royal Gold (RGLD)

In a report issued on March 14, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Royal Gold, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $106.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.1% and a 47.1% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Royal Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.75, which is a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

Stella-Jones (STLJF)

In a report issued on March 15, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stella-Jones, with a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 71.9% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, TFI International, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stella-Jones with a $45.21 average price target, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on March 11, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$57.00 price target.

Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda maintained a Buy rating on Sibanye Stillwater on March 14 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.87, close to its 52-week high of $20.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 55.7% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Anglogold Ashanti, Gold Fields, and Rio Tinto.

Sibanye Stillwater has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

