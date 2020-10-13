Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Royal Gold (RGLD), Ball (BLL) and Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Royal Gold (RGLD), Ball (BLL) and Pan American Silver (PAAS).

Royal Gold (RGLD)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Royal Gold on October 6 and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 57.0% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Royal Gold with a $136.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ball (BLL)

In a report issued on October 6, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ball, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.68, close to its 52-week high of $90.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 63.1% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ball is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.27, which is a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver on October 6 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 68.1% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and SilverCrest Metals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pan American Silver is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.52, a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $38.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.