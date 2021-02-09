Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Royal Gold (RGLD), Ball (BLL) and International Paper Co (IP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Royal Gold (RGLD), Ball (BLL) and International Paper Co (IP).

Royal Gold (RGLD)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on Royal Gold yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 43.8% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.00, which is a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

Ball (BLL)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Ball on February 4 and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ball with a $105.00 average price target, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

International Paper Co (IP)

In a report issued on February 5, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on International Paper Co, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 73.2% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, West Fraser Timber Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Paper Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.70.

