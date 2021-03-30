Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Royal Gold (RGLD) and Roxgold (OtherROGFF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Royal Gold (RGLD) and Roxgold (ROGFF).

Royal Gold (RGLD)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Royal Gold, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.8% and a 46.2% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.75.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

RBC Capital analyst Wayne Lam maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold yesterday and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.19.

Lam has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Lam is ranked #3394 out of 7407 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.93.

