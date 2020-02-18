Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Royal Gold (RGLD) and Forum Energy Tech (FET)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Royal Gold (RGLD) and Forum Energy Tech (FET) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Royal Gold (RGLD)

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Royal Gold, with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 31.3% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Royal Gold with a $117.80 average price target, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Forum Energy Tech (FET)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Hold rating on Forum Energy Tech on February 14 and set a price target of $2.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.1% and a 35.1% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Forum Energy Tech with a $2.15 average price target.

