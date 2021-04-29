Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Roxgold (OtherROGFF) and Argonaut Gold (OtherARNGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Roxgold (ROGFF) and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) with bullish sentiments.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report issued on April 26, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold, with a price target of C$2.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.65.

Walker has an average return of 62.8% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #644 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $2.06 average price target, a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.25 price target.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report issued on April 27, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold, with a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.20.

CFA has an average return of 15.0% when recommending Argonaut Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #2634 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argonaut Gold with a $3.32 average price target, representing a 47.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

