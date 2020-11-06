Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Renewable Energy Group (REGI) and Curaleaf Holdings (OtherCURLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Renewable Energy Group (REGI) and Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) with bullish sentiments.

Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Renewable Energy Group, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Renewable Energy Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.50.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Curaleaf Holdings, with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.10, close to its 52-week high of $10.40.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 57.7% and a 83.3% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Aurora Cannabis.

Curaleaf Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.51, which is a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, MKM Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$14.00 price target.

