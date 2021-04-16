Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: PPG Industries (PPG), Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Eldorado Gold (EGO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PPG Industries (PPG), Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Eldorado Gold (EGO) with bullish sentiments.

PPG Industries (PPG)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on PPG Industries, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $153.97, close to its 52-week high of $156.57.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 64.3% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as RPM International, Chemours Company, and Avery Dennison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PPG Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $162.78, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

BMO Capital analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 61.7% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining Company, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pan American Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.17.

Eldorado Gold (EGO)

BMO Capital analyst Brian Quast reiterated a Buy rating on Eldorado Gold today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Quast is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Quast covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Star Resources, Evolution Mining, and Newcrest Mining.

Eldorado Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.08.

