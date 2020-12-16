Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: PPG Industries (PPG) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PPG Industries (PPG) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) with bullish sentiments.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Jacques Wortman upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to Buy on December 7 and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.62.

