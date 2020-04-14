Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Plains All American (PAA) and PrairieSky Royalty (OtherPREKF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Plains All American (PAA) and PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Plains All American (PAA)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Hold rating on Plains All American yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.33, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 59.9% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Oasis Midstream Partners.

Plains All American has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, a 93.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $8.00 price target.

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on PrairieSky Royalty today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -40.1% and a 18.4% success rate. Davis covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PrairieSky Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

