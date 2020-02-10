Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Pioneer Natural (PXD), Royal Gold (RGLD) and Summit Materials (SUM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Pioneer Natural (PXD), Royal Gold (RGLD) and Summit Materials (SUM).

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural on February 5 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.5% and a 32.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $177.56 average price target, implying a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Royal Gold (RGLD)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Sell rating on Royal Gold on February 5 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Royal Gold with a $118.20 average price target.

Summit Materials (SUM)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Summit Materials on February 5 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.08, close to its 52-week high of $25.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 58.6% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Summit Materials with a $28.80 average price target, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

