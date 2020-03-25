Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Pioneer Natural (PXD), Magellan Midstream (MMP) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pioneer Natural (PXD), Magellan Midstream (MMP) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP).

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

In a report released yesterday, Jeanine Wai from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -30.4% and a 15.7% success rate. Wai covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $108.07 average price target, representing a 61.8% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Magellan Midstream (MMP)

Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Buy rating on Magellan Midstream yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.46, close to its 52-week low of $22.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Magellan Midstream with a $58.09 average price target, representing a 101.8% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $43.00 price target.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Phillips 66 Partners, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -19.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Shell Midstream.

Phillips 66 Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PSXP: