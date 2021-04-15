Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Piedmont Lithium (PLL) and Denison Mines (DNN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Piedmont Lithium (PLL) and Denison Mines (DNN) with bullish sentiments.

Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Spencer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 112.9% and a 52.6% success rate. Spencer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolution Mining, Regis Resources, and OceanaGold.

Piedmont Lithium has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.69, implying a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Denison Mines (DNN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle maintained a Buy rating on Denison Mines yesterday and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Fission Uranium.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Denison Mines with a $1.49 average price target.

