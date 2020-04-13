Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) and Marathon Gold (OtherMGDPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) and Marathon Gold (MGDPF) with bullish sentiments.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 Partners on April 8 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Oasis Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Phillips 66 Partners with a $46.86 average price target, which is a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marathon Gold (MGDPF)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Gold on April 9 and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Marathon Gold has an analyst consensus of Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.