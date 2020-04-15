Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: PDC Energy (PDCE), Parsley Energy (PE) and Oceaneering International (OII)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on PDC Energy (PDCE), Parsley Energy (PE) and Oceaneering International (OII) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

PDC Energy (PDCE)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Michael Scialla maintained a Hold rating on PDC Energy today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.23, close to its 52-week low of $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Scialla has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -21.5% and a 26.1% success rate. Scialla covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Abraxas Petroleum, Denbury Resources, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDC Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Parsley Energy (PE)

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Parsley Energy, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.26, close to its 52-week low of $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.2% and a 32.8% success rate. McDermott covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Parsley Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.40, which is a 143.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Oceaneering International (OII)

In a report released today, Ian Macpherson from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Oceaneering International, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.30, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Macpherson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.8% and a 34.8% success rate. Macpherson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Ncs Multistage Holdings.

Oceaneering International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.