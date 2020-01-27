Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Parex Resources (OtherPARXF), Franco Nev (FNV) and SSR Mining (SSRM)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Parex Resources (PARXF), Franco Nev (FNV) and SSR Mining (SSRM).

Parex Resources (PARXF)

In a report issued on January 24, Al Stanton from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Parex Resources, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 44.0% success rate. Stanton covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Transglobe Energy, and Kosmos Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Parex Resources with a $19.02 average price target.

Franco Nev (FNV)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Franco Nev on January 24 and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.31, close to its 52-week high of $110.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franco Nev with a $104.47 average price target, which is a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

SSR Mining (SSRM)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining on January 24 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.35, close to its 52-week high of $19.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SSR Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.50, a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

