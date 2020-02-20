Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Nutrien (NTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Nutrien (NTR) with bullish sentiments.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

In a report released yesterday, Cosmos Chiu from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.63, close to its 52-week high of $24.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 55.5% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Hecla Mining Company, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Pan American Silver has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.12, implying a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Nutrien (NTR)

In a report released yesterday, Jacob Bout from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.00, close to its 52-week low of $40.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Bout is ranked #2713 out of 5992 analysts.

Nutrien has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.11, a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

