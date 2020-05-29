Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Ero Copper (OtherERRPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Ero Copper (ERRPF) with bullish sentiments.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

In a report released today, Chris Thompson from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver, with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 67.4% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and New Pacific Metals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pan American Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.75, implying a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

PI Financial analyst Philip Ker maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper today and set a price target of C$19.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.79.

Ker has an average return of 26.0% when recommending Ero Copper.

According to TipRanks.com, Ker is ranked #1683 out of 6648 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ero Copper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.42.

