Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Ovintiv (OVV) and Transglobe Energy (TGA)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ovintiv (OVV) and Transglobe Energy (TGA).

Ovintiv (OVV)

In a report released yesterday, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv, with a price target of $23.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.09, close to its 52-week low of $16.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.5% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Birchcliff Energy, Canadian Natural, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ovintiv with a $25.49 average price target, representing a 47.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.50 price target.

Transglobe Energy (TGA)

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Transglobe Energy, with a price target of p235.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.24, close to its 52-week low of $1.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is ranked #537 out of 5868 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transglobe Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.03.

