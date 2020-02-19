Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Ovintiv (OVV) and Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Ovintiv (OVV) and Agnico Eagle (AEM).

Ovintiv (OVV)

In a report released yesterday, Jeanine Wai from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Ovintiv, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.37, close to its 52-week low of $15.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.2% and a 22.4% success rate. Wai covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ovintiv with a $21.86 average price target.

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Barclays analyst Matt Murphy maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle on February 14 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 61.1% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Hudbay Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agnico Eagle with a $63.86 average price target, which is a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

