Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Osisko Mining (OtherOBNNF) and West Fraser Timber Co (OtherWFTBF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Osisko Mining (OBNNF) and West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF) with bullish sentiments.

Osisko Mining (OBNNF)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Mining, with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Osisko Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.90, a 47.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Echelon Wealth Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF)

In a report released today, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on West Fraser Timber Co, with a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 61.1% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for West Fraser Timber Co with a $41.07 average price target, representing a 61.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.