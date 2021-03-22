Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Osisko Mining (OtherOBNNF) and Burcon Nutrascience (OtherBUROF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Osisko Mining (OBNNF) and Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF) with bullish sentiments.

Osisko Mining (OBNNF)

In a report issued on March 19, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Mining, with a price target of C$6.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 54.9% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Great Bear Resources, and SilverCrest Metals.

Osisko Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.96.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF)

In a report released yesterday, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Burcon Nutrascience, with a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.09, close to its 52-week high of $4.66.

Gonsalves has an average return of 192.7% when recommending Burcon Nutrascience.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #238 out of 7402 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Burcon Nutrascience with a $5.45 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.