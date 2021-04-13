Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM).

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

In a report released today, Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Osisko Gold Royalties, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.5% and a 55.7% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals, and First Quantum Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Osisko Gold Royalties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

In a report released today, Ryan Thompson from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fortuna Silver Mines, with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Torex Gold Resources, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortuna Silver Mines is a Hold with an average price target of $8.91.

