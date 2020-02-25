Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Oil States International (OIS), Parsley Energy (PE) and Enable Midstream (ENBL)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Oil States International (OIS), Parsley Energy (PE) and Enable Midstream (ENBL).

Oil States International (OIS)

In a report issued on February 20, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Oil States International, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.87, close to its 52-week low of $8.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.2% and a 27.7% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Superior Energy Services, and Baker Hughes Company.

Oil States International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.63, which is a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.00 price target.

Parsley Energy (PE)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Parsley Energy on February 20 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.0% and a 31.0% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Parsley Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.69, a 54.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Enable Midstream (ENBL)

In a report issued on February 20, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Enable Midstream, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.63, close to its 52-week low of $7.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.1% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enable Midstream with a $12.00 average price target.

