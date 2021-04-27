Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: O-I Glass (OI), Vale SA (VALE) and Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on O-I Glass (OI), Vale SA (VALE) and Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA).

O-I Glass (OI)

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde maintained a Hold rating on O-I Glass today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.70, close to its 52-week high of $16.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 73.1% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Pactiv Evergreen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for O-I Glass with a $14.50 average price target, representing a -7.6% downside. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Vale SA (VALE)

In a report released today, David Gagliano from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vale SA, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.95, close to its 52-week high of $20.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gagliano is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 48.3% success rate. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, United States Steel, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vale SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.98, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Buy rating on Axalta Coating Systems today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.52, close to its 52-week high of $32.93.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 65.8% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as RPM International, Chemours Company, and Avery Dennison.

Axalta Coating Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.38, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $41.00 price target.

