Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: O-I Glass (OI) and Avantor (AVTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on O-I Glass (OI) and Avantor (AVTR).

O-I Glass (OI)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on O-I Glass on October 28 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 60.0% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

O-I Glass has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

Avantor (AVTR)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Buy rating on Avantor on October 28 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.00, close to its 52-week high of $25.70.

Hie has an average return of 46.6% when recommending Avantor.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #1784 out of 7012 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avantor with a $27.88 average price target, implying a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

