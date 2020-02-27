Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Nutrien (NTR) and SM Energy (SM)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nutrien (NTR) and SM Energy (SM).

Nutrien (NTR)

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.46, close to its 52-week low of $40.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Eastman Chemical, and Kronos Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutrien is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.73, which is a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

SM Energy (SM)

In a report released yesterday, William S. Thompson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on SM Energy, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.66, close to its 52-week low of $6.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -12.6% and a 22.6% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Whiting Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SM Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.33, a 74.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

