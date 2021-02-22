Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Nutrien (NTR) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nutrien (NTR) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) with bullish sentiments.

Nutrien (NTR)

In a report issued on February 19, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.50, close to its 52-week high of $57.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 59.1% success rate. Fischer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and ICL-Israel Chemicals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutrien with a $58.81 average price target, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

In a report issued on February 19, Benjamin Theurer from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Archer Daniels Midland, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.12, close to its 52-week high of $56.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Theurer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 58.1% success rate. Theurer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV, Fomento Economico Mexicano, and Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Archer Daniels Midland with a $57.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.