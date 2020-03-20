Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Nucor (NUE), Clean Harbors (CLH) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nucor (NUE), Clean Harbors (CLH) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC) with bullish sentiments.

Nucor (NUE)

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth maintained a Buy rating on Nucor today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.58, close to its 52-week low of $27.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 51.5% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nucor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.50.

Clean Harbors (CLH)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Michael Hoffman maintained a Buy rating on Clean Harbors today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hoffman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 52.8% success rate. Hoffman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Sharps Compliance, and Waste Connections.

Clean Harbors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.17.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Terry maintained a Buy rating on Warrior Met Coal today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.60, close to its 52-week low of $11.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Terry is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.5% and a 42.0% success rate. Terry covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pan American Silver, Peabody Energy Comm, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Warrior Met Coal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.25, which is a 140.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

