Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Novagold Resources New (NG) and Tetra Technologies (TTI)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Novagold Resources New (NG) and Tetra Technologies (TTI).

Novagold Resources New (NG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes reiterated a Buy rating on Novagold Resources New today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.0% and a 33.2% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Novagold Resources New has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Hold rating on Tetra Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -23.6% and a 28.9% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tetra Technologies with a $1.13 average price target.

