Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Norbord (OSB), Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Great Bear Resources (OtherGTBAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Norbord (OSB), Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) with bullish sentiments.

Norbord (OSB)

In a report released yesterday, Benoit Laprade from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on Norbord, with a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.71, close to its 52-week high of $36.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Laprade is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 61.8% success rate. Laprade covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Interfor, and Cascades.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Norbord is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.16, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on October 21, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$55.00 price target.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Thompson from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver, with a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.11, close to its 52-week high of $40.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and SilverCrest Metals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pan American Silver is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.58, which is a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Great Bear Resources (GTBAF)

Great Bear Resources received a Buy rating and a C$23.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.57.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.6% and a 71.4% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Pretium Resources, and Artemis Gold.

Great Bear Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.42.

