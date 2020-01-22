Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) and Taseko Mines (TGB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) and Taseko Mines (TGB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nexa Resources SA (NEXA)

National Bank analyst Shane Nagle maintained a Hold rating on Nexa Resources SA today and set a price target of C$13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagle is ranked #2680 out of 5858 analysts.

Nexa Resources SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.60, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Taseko Mines (TGB)

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on Taseko Mines today and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 73.8% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pan American Silver, MAG Silver, and SEMAFO.

Taseko Mines has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.64.

