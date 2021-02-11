Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Newmont Mining (NEM), Equinox Gold (EQX) and Torex Gold Resources (OtherTORXF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Newmont Mining (NEM), Equinox Gold (EQX) and Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) with bullish sentiments.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining on December 11 and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.70.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 63.8% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Newmont Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.35, implying a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Equinox Gold (EQX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto reiterated a Buy rating on Equinox Gold on January 11 and set a price target of C$22.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 60.2% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equinox Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.65, a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Cormark Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$29.00 price target.

Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie maintained a Buy rating on Torex Gold Resources on January 14 and set a price target of C$33.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.41.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 58.1% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, SilverCrest Metals, and Pretium Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Torex Gold Resources with a $25.97 average price target, representing a 92.4% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$34.00 price target.

