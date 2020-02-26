Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: New Gold (NGD), Lundin Mining (OtherLUNMF) and Norbord (OSB)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on New Gold (NGD), Lundin Mining (LUNMF) and Norbord (OSB).

New Gold (NGD)

Cormark Securities analyst Richard Gray maintained a Hold rating on New Gold today and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Gray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Gray covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SilverCrest Metals, Rubicon Minerals, and Eldorado Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New Gold with a $0.87 average price target.

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

National Bank analyst Shane Nagle maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Mining today and set a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagle is ranked #3124 out of 5934 analysts.

Lundin Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.86, representing a 29.4% upside. In a report issued on February 14, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$13.00 price target.

Norbord (OSB)

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Norbord, with a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.41.

Swetlishoff has an average return of 16.0% when recommending Norbord.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff is ranked #5719 out of 5934 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norbord with a $36.50 average price target.

