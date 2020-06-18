Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: New Gold (NGD) and Vale SA (VALE)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on New Gold (NGD) and Vale SA (VALE).

New Gold (NGD)

In a report issued on June 15, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on New Gold, with a price target of $0.85. The company’s shares opened today at $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 56.4% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New Gold with a $1.14 average price target.

Vale SA (VALE)

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda maintained a Buy rating on Vale SA today and set a price target of $14.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.74.

Broda has an average return of 15.5% when recommending Vale SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is ranked #3220 out of 6703 analysts.

Vale SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.05, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

