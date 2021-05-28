Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Neo Lithium (OtherNTTHF), Cresco Labs (OtherCRLBF) and Artemis Gold (OtherARGTF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Neo Lithium (NTTHF), Cresco Labs (CRLBF) and Artemis Gold (ARGTF) with bullish sentiments.

Neo Lithium (NTTHF)

In a report released yesterday, Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Neo Lithium, with a price target of C$4.20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 56.9% and a 90.7% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Fission Uranium.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neo Lithium is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.48.

Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Cresco Labs yesterday and set a price target of C$19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 58.6% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Primo Water, and Dollarama.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cresco Labs with a $21.77 average price target.

Artemis Gold (ARGTF)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Artemis Gold, with a price target of C$13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.51, close to its 52-week high of $5.63.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 63.0% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Torex Gold Resources, and Pretium Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Artemis Gold with a $8.90 average price target, implying a 59.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

