Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Neo Lithium (OtherNTTHF) and Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Neo Lithium (NTTHF) and Piedmont Lithium (PLL) with bullish sentiments.

Neo Lithium (NTTHF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle maintained a Buy rating on Neo Lithium yesterday and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.7% and a 82.2% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Fission Uranium.

Neo Lithium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.13.

Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Spencer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 94.3% and a 60.9% success rate. Spencer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolution Mining, Galaxy Resources, and OceanaGold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Piedmont Lithium with a $73.59 average price target.

