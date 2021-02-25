Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Mosaic Co (MOS), Summit Materials (SUM) and ChampionX (CHX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Mosaic Co (MOS), Summit Materials (SUM) and ChampionX (CHX).

Mosaic Co (MOS)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Mosaic Co, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.26, close to its 52-week high of $33.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 67.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Archer Daniels Midland.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mosaic Co with a $33.15 average price target, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Summit Materials (SUM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Hold rating on Summit Materials today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.06, close to its 52-week high of $28.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

Summit Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.94.

ChampionX (CHX)

Credit Suisse analyst Jacob Lundberg maintained a Buy rating on ChampionX today and set a price target of $21.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.26, close to its 52-week high of $24.03.

Lundberg has an average return of 139.8% when recommending ChampionX.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg is ranked #1600 out of 7331 analysts.

ChampionX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.64, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.