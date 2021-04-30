Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Methanex (MEOH) and Yamana Gold (AUY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Methanex (MEOH) and Yamana Gold (AUY).

Methanex (MEOH)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Hansen from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Methanex, with a price target of C$62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Hansen is ranked #3083 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Methanex with a $46.03 average price target.

Yamana Gold (AUY)

In a report released yesterday, Farooq Hamed from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Yamana Gold, with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 40.5% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Lundin Mining, and OceanaGold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yamana Gold with a $6.37 average price target, implying a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.75 price target.

