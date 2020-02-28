Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: MasTec (MTZ) and Tetra Technologies (TTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MasTec (MTZ) and Tetra Technologies (TTI) with bullish sentiments.

MasTec (MTZ)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on MasTec, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Quanta Services, Tutor Perini, and Dycom.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasTec is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Tetra Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.4% and a 30.7% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Tetra Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.88.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TTI: