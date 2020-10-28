Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Lydall (LDL) and Packaging (PKG)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lydall (LDL) and Packaging (PKG).

Lydall (LDL)

Sidoti analyst Edward Marshall maintained a Buy rating on Lydall today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.33.

Marshall has an average return of 6.9% when recommending Lydall.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is ranked #2938 out of 7016 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lydall with a $26.00 average price target.

Packaging (PKG)

Wells Fargo analyst Gabrial Hajde maintained a Hold rating on Packaging today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Hajde is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 59.5% success rate. Hajde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Crown Holdings.

Packaging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.50, a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

