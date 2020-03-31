Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Lundin Mining (OtherLUNMF), Inter Pipeline (OtherIPPLF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Lundin Mining (LUNMF), Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

In a report released today, Farooq Hamed from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Lundin Mining, with a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -21.8% and a 26.2% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, and OceanaGold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lundin Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.46.

Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

BMO Capital analyst Benjamin Pham maintained a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.70, close to its 52-week low of $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 75.0% success rate. Pham covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, TerraForm Power, and Northland Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inter Pipeline is a Hold with an average price target of $12.45, which is a 125.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$10.00 price target.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Gold Royalties, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.44.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 39.1% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Trevali Mining, Centerra Gold, and Cameco.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Osisko Gold Royalties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.60, which is a 44.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

